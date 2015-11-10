© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Plane Crashes Into Residential Area In Akron, Ohio

By Barbara Campbell
Published November 10, 2015 at 11:32 PM EST
Firefighters work at the scene where a small plane crashed into an apartment building in Akron, Ohio.
Scott Ferrell
/
AP
Firefighters work at the scene where a small plane crashed into an apartment building in Akron, Ohio.

Authorities confirm at least two people died Tuesday when a chartered jet crashed into a small apartment house, in Akron, Ohio. Another house nearby caught fire.

No one on the ground is reported injured.

The plane went down as it approached a general aviation airport.

Tim Rudell of member station WKSU reports for NPR's Newscast desk that, unofficially, nine people are believed dead:

"The Hawker H25's owner told the Akron Beacon Journal the flight was a charter from Dayton, Ohio, with seven passengers and a crew of two, and no one survived.

"Due to fire damage at the scene investigators haven't confirmed the numbers. Medical Examiner Lisa Kohler said, 'We are going to bring a specialist in with us tomorrow. We are going to be coordinating with the FAA and the NTSB; but we are going to wait until morning so that we can get the best information possible about the nature of the accident and the individuals involved.'"

The Beacon Journal also reports the plane had been chartered by a Florida company called Execuflight, and owner/operator is Augusto Lewkowicz:

"It was a perfectly well-maintained aircraft with no squawks," Lewkowicz said, adding that there was no chatter from the pilots to indicate anything was out of the ordinary."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News
Barbara Campbell
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details