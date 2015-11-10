© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Casselberry Approves Partial Ban in Crackdown on Puppy Mills

By Renata Sago
Published November 10, 2015 at 10:55 AM EST
The new ban is intended to crackdown on so-called puppy mills. Photo: Lynn Friedman, Flickr.
A new law in Casselberry will keep pet stores from selling cats and dogs from breeders. The ban is intended to crackdown on so-called puppy mills. Activists allege the large-scale breeding facilities mistreat cats and dogs. Commissioner Andrew Meadows proposed the ordinance hoping that it would encourage more people to adopt rescue animals.

No pet store in Casselberry sell bred cats or dogs. The city is now one of more than 30 municipalities with either partial or full bans on puppy mills.

