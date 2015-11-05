© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Reform Jews Approve Sweeping Transgender Resolution

By Catherine Welch
Published November 5, 2015 at 10:56 AM EST
rainbow-flag

Judaism’s largest branch in the U.S. approved a sweeping resolution of rights for the transgender community Thursday. It’s the most extensive show of transgender support from any major religious organization.

At its biannual meeting in Orlando, the Union for Reform Judaism unanimously approved the resolution that calls on congregations and camps to provide gender-neutral bathrooms, to use welcoming language in prayers and policies, and to encourage advocacy.

Rabbi Jonah Pesner is Director of the organization’s political arm. He says the vote was years in the making.

“It was both exhilarating because it was unanimous and people feel it deeply,” said Pesner. “But also it felt right and normal because this is the way it should be.”

While other religious organizations have approved resolutions supporting the transgender community, the Union for Reform Judaism’s resolution goes further.

