Orlando Ballet Going Through "Growing Pains"

The Orlando Ballet has let go of its interim executive director, James Cundiff, and has canceled two Nutcracker performances on December 22 and 23.

People who bought tickets for those dates can go to an earlier Nutcracker performance or get a refund.

The ballet’s Board President Andrea Batchelor said in a statement the organization is experiencing growing pains and has "obtained a professional business advisor to push our business plan in a more strategic direction.”