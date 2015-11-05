CONVERSATIONS: Union of Reform Judaism Approves Sweeping Transgender Resolution
North America's largest Jewish community approved a resolution Thursday that is the most far-reaching in support of transgender rights of any major religious organization.
Some 5,000 members of the Union for Reform Judaism are meeting this week in Orlando.
Justin Tanis is managing director of the Center for Lesbian and Gay Studies in Religion and Ministry at the Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, California.
90.7's Amy Green talked with Tanis about what the vote means.