CONVERSATIONS: Union of Reform Judaism Approves Sweeping Transgender Resolution

By Amy Green
Published November 5, 2015 at 12:18 PM EST
rainbow-flag

North America's largest Jewish community approved a resolution Thursday that is the most far-reaching in support of transgender rights of any major religious organization.

Some 5,000 members of the Union for Reform Judaism are meeting this week in Orlando.

Justin Tanis is managing director of the Center for Lesbian and Gay Studies in Religion and Ministry at the Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, California.

90.7's Amy Green talked with Tanis about what the vote means.

 

Central Florida NewstransgenderJudaism
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
