Brevard County Commissioners Examine Gas Tax Hike

Brevard County commissioners will look at a proposal Thursday to create a six cents a gallon gas tax. The tax would fund road maintenance throughout the county.

The first penny of the tax would go to the county. The remaining nickel would get divided among municipalities and the county to solely fund road maintenance, not to build new roads.

Brevard County Commissioner Jim Barfield proposed the tax. He calculates the county would get about $7 million a year.

There would be a priority list of projects and citizen oversight committees for transparency and accountability.

Commissioners will vote on publicizing the proposed tax at tonight’s meeting, after that it would go before the public and then back to the board. If approved, the gas tax would kick in January 2017 and last a decade.