Orlando Voters Head To Polls Tuesday

Orlando voters go to the polls today- to elect a mayor and two city commissioners.

The election was moved forward by five months.

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said so far it’s been ‘low key’.

By close of early voting Sunday and with absentee ballots, just over 7% of voters had cast a ballot.

Cowles said that’s on par with previous stand-alone elections in Orlando.

“But you would think that voters would be concerned about the future of their city, the quality of life in this city and would take a little more interest in this election,” he said.

The last time Orlando held a stand-alone election- in 2012- the turnout was about 16%.

Cowles said his office has mailed out than 22,000 absentee ballots.

But by Monday afternoon- only a little over 9,000 had been returned.

“I would caution voters at this point if you’re holding an absentee ballot, do not put it in the postal system," said Cowles.

"Because the law says they have to be in my possession by 7 p.m. on Tuesday.”

Cowles said voters with outstanding absentee ballots can take them to the elections office on election day, or go to their polling place, exchange it for a ballot and vote in person.

Incumbent mayor Buddy Dyer faces two challengers- Paul Paulson and Sunshine Grund.

In the city commission races, District 4 incumbent Patty Sheehan faces challengers Randy Ross and Aretha Olivarez.

District 6 candidates include Ka’Juel Washington, Marcus Robinson, Lawanna Gelzer, Nathan Chambers and incumbent Sam Ings.

Polls open at 7am Tuesday and close at 7pm.