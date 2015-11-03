Orange County OKs $3 Million For Downtown UCF Campus
Orange County Commissioners approved $3 Million in funding for the University of Central Florida’s downtown Orlando campus.
The university wants to build a campus for 13,000 students at the city’s Creative Village site in Parramore.
The $3 Million in county funds is contingent on other successful fundraising to build the campus- including legislative appropriations next session.
Governor Rick Scott vetoed state funding for the campus last legislative session.