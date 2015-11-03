© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County OKs $3 Million For Downtown UCF Campus

By Matthew Peddie
Published November 3, 2015 at 4:04 PM EST
Creative Village, the site of UCF's proposed downtown Orlando campus. Photo- Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Creative Village, the site of UCF's proposed downtown Orlando campus. Photo- Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Orange County Commissioners approved $3 Million in funding for the University of Central Florida’s downtown Orlando campus.

The university wants to build a campus for 13,000 students at the city’s Creative Village site in Parramore.

The $3 Million in county funds is contingent on other successful fundraising to build the campus- including legislative appropriations next session.

Governor Rick Scott vetoed state funding for the campus last legislative session.

