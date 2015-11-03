Man Born Without Limbs Shares His Anti-Bullying Message With Florida Students

All this week, Nick Vujicic is taking his “save lives, end bullying” message to students across Florida. Vujicic is an Australian YouTube personality who was born without limbs. Tuesday morning the 32 year-old spoke to more than 2,000 students at Ocoee High School.

“Because from a personal story, I was affected by bullying too and attempted suicide at age 10, so that’s why I’m passionate,” said Vujicic.

Today, he is married, has kids and swims, surfs and skydives. Students from other Florida schools also watched his inspirational speech via simulcast online.

At the end of the presentation students took a verbal pledge to “stand strong” against bullying in their schools and communities.

Vujicic said he’s spoken at 880 schools around the world.