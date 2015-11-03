© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: FL Would Benefit From Helping Moms Stay In Workforce

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published November 3, 2015 at 1:38 AM EST
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

Economic development has been getting a lot of attention from Florida lawmakers lately, with Governor Rick Scott asking the legislature for another $250 million dollars to continue luring companies to the state. Florida also uses tourism development taxes, public/private partnerships, and other programs to boost the state’s economy and create jobs.

And 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind says they all have their places and are important parts of Florida's economic puzzle. But he contends one of the most basic – and critical – opportunities for economic growth is being overlooked. He says there’s a lack of support for working mothers.

Tags
fishkindeconomyjobsFishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details