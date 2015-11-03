Fishkind Conversations: FL Would Benefit From Helping Moms Stay In Workforce

Economic development has been getting a lot of attention from Florida lawmakers lately, with Governor Rick Scott asking the legislature for another $250 million dollars to continue luring companies to the state. Florida also uses tourism development taxes, public/private partnerships, and other programs to boost the state’s economy and create jobs.

And 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind says they all have their places and are important parts of Florida's economic puzzle. But he contends one of the most basic – and critical – opportunities for economic growth is being overlooked. He says there’s a lack of support for working mothers.