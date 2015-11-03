Petition: Don't Ban Girls From STEM Night At Science Center

An Orlando elementary school event promoting STEM education is being criticized for excluding girls.

The Audubon Park PTA is planning a‘mother and son night of fun’ at the Orlando Science Center next week, with experiments in science, technology, engineering and math. Web developer Helena Zubkow started a Change.org petition, asking the school to invite girls to the event too.

“It’s fantastic that they’re offering this to students because it’s great to get kids involved in STEM young," Zubkow said. "But it’s harmful not to involve all of the kids. It reinforces that gender bias message.”

She said it’s great the PTA is promoting science education, but she wants it to be more inclusive. “I was a preschool teacher for years, so education is very important to me," Zubkow said. "And also I’m a woman in tech, and I see the disparity. So it is very personal to me when I see girls being discouraged from taking part.”

The PTA Executive board wrote in a statement there will be a science night for all students next February.

"Girls were not excluded from this event," the statement reads. "This is a social event intended to fulfill the request from our school community for a mother figure/son event. Girls would not be prohibited from attending the event if so desired."

Orange County Public Schools said in a statement it does not direct the activities of PTAs. OCPS said girls will not be prohibited from attending the Audubon Park PTA event.

Zubkow said the science center contacted her to say it “supports STEM learning for all and will propose a family fun night option as well.”