Hydrilla Targeted In Kissimmee Chain Of Lakes

Wildlife authorities plan to treat two Osceola County lakes this week for hydrilla.

The invasive plant affects nearly half of Florida waterways.

Hydrilla can grow more than an inch a day and spread across a waterbody within a year.

It creates a canopy at the water's surface, shading submerged vegetation and lowering the oxygen level in the water.

The invasive plant inhibits boating and other recreational activities. It can restrict water flow, causing flooding along rivers and canals.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will treat lakes Kissimmee and Hatchineha with an herbicide called Aquathol K.

The herbicide has no restrictions for fishing, swimming or irrigation.

Both lakes are part of the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes, an important economic driver in Osceola County and part of the Everglades headwaters.