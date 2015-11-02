© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Hydrilla Targeted In Kissimmee Chain Of Lakes

By Amy Green
Published November 2, 2015 at 1:00 AM EST
Photo courtesy Forest Service.
Wildlife authorities plan to treat two Osceola County lakes this week for hydrilla.

The invasive plant affects nearly half of Florida waterways.

Hydrilla can grow more than an inch a day and spread across a waterbody within a year.

It creates a canopy at the water's surface, shading submerged vegetation and lowering the oxygen level in the water.

The invasive plant inhibits boating and other recreational activities. It can restrict water flow, causing flooding along rivers and canals.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will treat lakes Kissimmee and Hatchineha with an herbicide called Aquathol K.

The herbicide has no restrictions for fishing, swimming or irrigation.

Both lakes are part of the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes, an important economic driver in Osceola County and part of the Everglades headwaters.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
