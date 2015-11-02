Bear Hunt Opponent To Run For Florida House

The central Florida activist behind litigation that had sought to stop the state’s bear hunt is running for the Florida House of Representatives.

Chuck O'Neal says he plans to run for the seat held by Scott Plakon.

O'Neal is director of Speak Up Wekiva.

Both he and the environmental organization were plaintiffs in a lawsuit that criticized the hunt as unconstitutional and a danger to Florida's bear population.

Environmentalists took legal action to try and stop the hunt right up until it began Oct. 24. The hunt ended the following day just shy of its goal of 320 bears.

O'Neal also is first vice president and a board member of the League of Women Voters of Florida. He says he will step down from both positions to run for office.

Plakon says he also plans to seek re-election.