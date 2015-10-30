Spotlight: Meet Orlando Philharmonic's New Music Director, Eric Jacobsen

At 33 years old, Orlando Philharmonic’s new Music Director Eric Jacobsen not only guides the Orlando Phil’s sound, he’s also the founding member of the string quartet "Brooklyn Rider" and leads a cutting edge chamber orchestra called "The Knights."

As a young music director, there’s an expectation for Jacobsen to lure new and younger listeners while also pleasing long-time audiences.

"I want to play music of today. I want to play new music; I want to play music that's written by singer and songwriters, by composers, by musicians that are around my age that are speaking for today, for us," said Jacobsen.

Long-time audiences may be pleased to know he also has a very traditional side because of his upbringing. He grew up with parents who were both musicians and says he will stay true to the classics.

Jacobsen is clearly blown away by the talent already here in Orlando."I'm not coming in to rebuild anything, I'm just here as maybe motivation or inspiration to go to some place in the next five years and I know how great this group is. I feel it so much, like, emotionally on stage," said Jacobsen.

