Once-A-Week Watering Starts Sunday For Central Florida Lawns

Beginning Sunday watering your lawn will be limited to once a week for central Floridians.

Anyone caught watering their lawns when they shouldn’t may be subject to penalties.

Landscape irrigation often accounts for more than half of residential water use.

Watering is allowed on Saturdays for residences with addresses that end in an odd number or that have no address.

It's allowed on Sundays for residences with addresses that end in an even number.

Nonresidential landscape irrigation is allowed on Tuesdays.

The restriction applies throughout central Florida, but enforcement depends on where you live. It extends until daylight saving time returns in March.