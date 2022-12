LYNX has unveiled its first community themed bus shelter. It’s in the Mills 50 district.

LED lights built inside the shelter will eventually change colors to signal an approaching bus.

Architect Wes Featherston said the project presented several challenges. “Trying to create something this precise and never having done it before here in Orlando,” he said.

LYNX will build two more shelters in Mills 50. They come with a $42,000 price tag.