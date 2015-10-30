© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Judge Dismisses Valencia College Vaginal Ultrasound Case

By Abe Aboraya
Published October 30, 2015 at 10:22 AM EDT
valencia-2
Valencia College

A Florida judge has dismissed a civil case against Valencia College’s ultrasound technician program. Three students alleged they were "browbeaten" to volunteer for transvaginal ultrasounds.

The judge ruled the suit has no viable chance of winning, and can’t be refiled. Valencia College banned students from practicing transvaginal ultrasounds on each other after the lawsuit was filed.

"We appreciate the court's thoughtful review and well-reasoned decision," wrote Valencia College spokeswoman Carol Traynor in a statement.

The plaintiff’s attorney didn’t respond to an immediate request for comment.

Valencia College asked a judge to drop the suit last month. Check here for a detailed look at the records in the case.

 

 

Abe Aboraya
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Public Media Code of Integrity
