Congressman Mica Wants SunRail To Stop In Orange City

A DeLand station had been part of SunRail’s phase 2 expansion, but SunRail failed to land a federal grant to get the train rolling into DeLand. Mica said that’s partly Volusia County’s fault.

“Volusia County had trouble making up its mind about going to DeLand and how they would go to DeLand,” said Mica. “That delay did cost them the ridership they needed to be considered in the second phase.”

Mica said he’s now looking for funds to get SunRail into Orange City, “a lot of people are moving there, and a good number of people would use that station.”

Mica said he’ll hold a meeting next month to look for other funding sources.

SunRail has received federal grants to expand southward into Osceola County.