Universal Studios: Goodbye Twister, Hello Jimmy Fallon

Universal has unveiled plans to open a ride centered on Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. The ride is based on a popular show segment where Fallon races celebrity guests.

“Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon” transports visitors inside the show’s home at Studio 6B. From there, it’s on as the Tonight Show host challenges them to a race that will speed down the streets of New York, soar high above the Big Apple, and dive down into the New York City subway.

The Jimmy Fallon ride will open in 2017. It replaces Twister, which Universal will close on Monday.