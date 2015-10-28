© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trapper Looking For Male Iguana On The Run In Cocoa Beach

By Crystal Chavez
Published October 28, 2015 at 12:08 PM EDT
Photo courtesy of wildlife trapper James Dean.
Photo courtesy of wildlife trapper James Dean.

A wildlife trapper in Cocoa Beach caught a female iguana a couple of days ago and is now after its male companion on the loose.

Trapper James Dean says waterfront residents were worried the two would mate and create a population problem similar to the one in south Florida.

“They can lay up to twenty eggs at one time and then they just didn’t want to have another Miami or Key West incident, with the situation going on down there right now,” said Dean.

Iguanas have been breeding in the wild there for more than two decades. Florida Fish and Wildlife says iguanas cause significant economic damage to landscape plants.

“They don’t actually make an iguana trap so what I did was I used a raccoon trap and that was able to capture the female,” said Dean.

He lured it with fruits and vegetables.

Dean said he can tell the three and-a-half foot female iguana used to be someone’s pet because of its docile demeanor.

He’s found a foster home here in central Florida for the female iguana-- and the male if its caught.

Last week Dean says Melbourne PD called him about a different iguana in a palm tree. He says that one was aggressive and bit his arm.

Tags
Central Florida NewsenvironmentCocoa Beach
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details