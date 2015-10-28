Northrop Grumman Tapped To Build New Stealth Bomber

Brevard County will see an economic boost, now that Northrop Grumman has been tapped to build the next generation stealth bombers for the U.S. military.

Northrop Grumman will build the Air Forces’ next Long Range Strike bomber, replacing the aging B-52s and B-1s.

The contract brings high-paying jobs to Brevard – around 1,800 local engineering and program management jobs by 2020, with an average pay of around $100,000 a year.

Space Florida President Frank DiBello says the entire state will also see an economic impact.

“Along with anything the company does by itself, it brings a significant supply chain along with it,” says DiBello. “That will be significant over time for the growth of our industry not just in the location in Brevard county, but extended all the way to Orlando, Jacksonville, South Florida and Tampa.”

Northrop Grumman is expected to invest nearly $500 million dollars at its facility at Melbourne International Airport.