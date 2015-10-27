© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: The Cost Of EPA Rules For Coal Power Plants

By Catherine Welch
Published October 27, 2015 at 7:58 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi has joined 23 other states in suing the US Environmental Protection Agency over proposed new rules called the “Clean Power Plan.” The plan aims to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gasses by 2030. But Bondi called the EPA’s time frame “unrealistic” and says it would quote “require the use of costly and unproven technologies.”

90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind has a different view of the “Clean Power Plan.” He explains what the plan is and offers his predictions about its effects on Florida.

