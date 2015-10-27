Fishkind Conversations: The Cost Of EPA Rules For Coal Power Plants

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi has joined 23 other states in suing the US Environmental Protection Agency over proposed new rules called the “Clean Power Plan.” The plan aims to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gasses by 2030. But Bondi called the EPA’s time frame “unrealistic” and says it would quote “require the use of costly and unproven technologies.”

90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind has a different view of the “Clean Power Plan.” He explains what the plan is and offers his predictions about its effects on Florida.