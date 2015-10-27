Deltona High School Student Leaders Split On School Uniform Proposal

Volusia County school board members have been talking with students about a proposed mandatory school uniform. Board Member Melody Johnson met with a group of nine student leaders at Deltona High School Tuesday morning.

Junior Amanda Coleman said she is against school uniforms because they would restrict her ability to express her individuality.

“We are not a private school. We are not a military school. We are a public school, so why are you taking such degrees for us?” said Coleman.

Coleman thinks the district should ramp up enforcement of the current dress code. It forbids clothing such as spaghetti straps and muscle shirts.

Other students were open to uniforms saying they could increase security. Sophomore Seth Bowman said students make judgments about others based on what they’re wearing.

“And if we are all wearing the same thing, I think it really challenges us to make the first step to talk to someone that we wouldn’t normally talk to,” said Bowman.

By the end of the round table discussion this group was split. All students agreed if they had to wear a uniform they wouldn’t want the new code to be so strict as to regulate shoes, jewelry and hair styles. A board vote on school uniforms could come as early as December.