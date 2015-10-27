Congressman Grayson Taking Hard Look At Budget Deal

Congressman Alan Grayson will take a hard look before voting on a federal budget that has bi-partisan support. The vote’s expected to take place Wednesday.

The two-year budget deal avoids across the board spending cuts, and plugs holes in Social Security disability insurance. It also extends a 2 percent cut in Medicare reimbursements. And that has Grayson worried that doctors won’t be able to afford to see Medicare patients.

“The original thinking was, ‘well it’s only a 2 percent cut so how bad could that possibly be?’ We know over time 2 percent cuts become 4 percent cuts, become 7 percent cuts, become 15 percent cuts and so on,” said Grayson.

Grayson said he wants to research the budget plan before deciding whether to vote for it.

Some republicans are against the proposed budget, saying it doesn’t go far enough to cut government spending.