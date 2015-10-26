Orlando Pride Announces First Three Players

Orlando’s brand new women’s soccer team has its first three players. It includes a member of the U.S. Women’s Soccer team.

Alex Morgan is credited with helping the U.S. Women’s team win the World Cup this summer. She’s tied for the record number of goals and assists and was named U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year in 2012.

Morgan is joined by Kalyn Kyle and Sarah Hagen. They are the first three members since the women’s team was announced last week. Orlando City Soccer says it will spend the next few months putting the rest of the team together.

The Orlando Pride starts its first season next year at the Citrus Bowl.