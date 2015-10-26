After Fatal Crash, Lawmakers Want More Guardrails Near Water

After Chloe Arenas’ fatal crash into a retention pond last June her best friend Clarissa Lindsey started a campaign to put more guardrails around bodies of water near highways.

Lindsey now has the support of Central Florida lawmakers Darren Soto and Rene Plascencia. State Rep. Rene Plascencia says putting in more guardrails could prevent future tragedies.

“It’s important that in any tragedy we try and figure what we could have done to prevent it so that other citizens in our state don’t have to go through what the arenas family and friends have gone through," says Plascencia.

The bill calls for guardrails around bodies of water where Floridians have died in car accidents in the last ten years.

“It’s clear that the current regulations regarding guardrails around water bodies are failing Floridians. We have lost far too many of our citizens due to the fact that we are not up to par with the safety regulations put into existence,” says Soto.

Arenas’ family and friends have joined lawmakers in support of the bill.