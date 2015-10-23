© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: Phantasmagoria Takes Haunting Storytelling And Whimsical Horror To The Stage

By Crystal Chavez
Published October 23, 2015 at 1:45 PM EDT
Photo by by Kristen Wheeler.
We’re approaching All Hallows’ Eve, and that means the Phantasmagoria performance troupe is weaving its spell of “whimsically macabre” storytelling at the Orlando Shakespeare Center.

Originally conceived as a one-time Halloween-themed show by creator and director John DiDonna, Phantasmagoria is now celebrating its sixth birthday. The troupe performs year-round locally and has spawned a national touring company.

"We call ourselves a Victorian horror storytelling troupe, sometimes we use the word 'circus' in there as well because there are certainly circus elements to it...we use the aerial arts, we use stage combat, we use acrobatics, we use dance, we use fire performance," said DiDonna.

Listen to his entire interview with 90.7’s Nicole Creston on the story behind Phantasmagoria’s storytelling in the player above.

