Spotlight: Phantasmagoria Takes Haunting Storytelling And Whimsical Horror To The Stage

We’re approaching All Hallows’ Eve, and that means the Phantasmagoria performance troupe is weaving its spell of “whimsically macabre” storytelling at the Orlando Shakespeare Center.

Originally conceived as a one-time Halloween-themed show by creator and director John DiDonna, Phantasmagoria is now celebrating its sixth birthday. The troupe performs year-round locally and has spawned a national touring company.

"We call ourselves a Victorian horror storytelling troupe, sometimes we use the word 'circus' in there as well because there are certainly circus elements to it...we use the aerial arts, we use stage combat, we use acrobatics, we use dance, we use fire performance," said DiDonna.

