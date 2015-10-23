© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
NASA: No New Launch Pads At KSC - For Now

By Brendan Byrne
Published October 23, 2015 at 10:14 AM EDT
This aerial view looking north shows space shuttle Complex 39 Launch Pads A (foreground) and B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. To the right is the Atlantic Ocean. (2006) Photo credit: Cory Huston, NASA
The plan for new commercial launch pads at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center has ended – for now.

The plan was to develop commercial launch pads on the north end of KSC – book ending former shuttle pads 39A and 39B.

Instead, NASA withdrew the call for proposals, saying the commercial market demand for such pads just wasn’t there.

The call for proposals was part of a 20-year master plan to transform KSC into a multi-use spaceport.

NASA says they’ll reconsider new commercial launch facilities in the future as demand grows.

