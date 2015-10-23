NASA: No New Launch Pads At KSC - For Now

The plan for new commercial launch pads at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center has ended – for now.

The plan was to develop commercial launch pads on the north end of KSC – book ending former shuttle pads 39A and 39B.

Instead, NASA withdrew the call for proposals, saying the commercial market demand for such pads just wasn’t there.

The call for proposals was part of a 20-year master plan to transform KSC into a multi-use spaceport.

NASA says they’ll reconsider new commercial launch facilities in the future as demand grows.