Lars Houmann Takes New Job With Adventist Health System

The CEO of Florida Hospital is moving up to a larger role with the parent company. Lars Houmann will be the executive vice president of the Florida Division of Adventist Health System starting December 1.

Darryl Tol is taking over the CEO role for nine Florida Hospital facilities in Orlando. In addition, Chief Financial Officer Eddie Soler and Chief Strategy Officer David Banks will be moving to Adventist Health System.

Nonprofit Adventist Health System operates 42 hospitals in 10 states, and has made more than $400 million in profit so far this year. The hospital agreed to pay more than $100 million last month to settle fraud allegations.

See below for the full release:

Changes to Florida Hospital Leadership

ORLANDO, Fla., October 23, 2015 – The Adventist Health System (AHS) has announced key leadership changes to Florida Hospital, which will allow the organization to continue to grow, meet future health care demands and further its mission.

Historically, the Chief Executive Officer of Florida Hospital has also acted as the CEO of the Florida Division, a position currently held by Lars Houmann. Florida Hospital is now separating these roles.

Effective Dec. 1, Houmann, who is also executive vice president of Adventist Health System, will be devoted full-time to the Florida Division.

“With the ever-changing and growing landscape of the healthcare industry, the need for a Division focus has evolved significantly in recent years,” said Don Jernigan, AHS president and chief executive officer. “Additionally, the Florida Division continues to thrive by addressing population health, the shift to a consumer-driven experience, as well as other strategic initiatives with system-wide reach. Our system will benefit from a more unified approach and our Florida Division leaders will help further ensure engagement while also mitigating risk.”

Daryl Tol, current president and chief executive officer of Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center, as well as the five Florida Hospitals in Volusia and Flagler counties, will become chief executive officer of the nine Florida Hospitals in the Orlando area.

Rob Fulbright, current senior executive officer for Florida Hospital Orlando, will become the chief executive officer of the five Florida Hospitals in Volusia and Flagler counties. Fulbright has held leadership positions at various Florida Hospitals, including in DeLand. He is known for shaping a positive culture, his understanding of CREATION Health, and his support of physician well-being.

As part of the leadership change, Houmann will be joined at AHS by Eddie Soler, who currently serves dual roles as the Chief Financial Officer of Florida Hospital and the Florida Division; and Chief Strategy Officer David Banks.

Houmann, Soler and Banks will form the core leadership team will work to advance the strategic initiatives of the Florida Division.

“The fresh perspective brought by these key leaders will instill new energy into the organizations and communities they serve. I’m very excited about the opportunities this brings to our organization,” Jernigan said. “These leaders are deeply devoted to our mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ and will be a tremendous asset in their new roles.”

About Daryl Tol:

Tol has lived and worked in Volusia County since 2000, serving in progressive leadership positions, first with the construction and opening of Florida Hospital Flagler as the administrator, then as chief operating officer at Florida Hospital Memorial System, where he facilitated the planning for Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center. In 2006, Tol transitioned to president and CEO of Florida Hospital DeLand, and in 2010, was appointed chief executive officer for the five Florida Hospitals in Volusia and Flagler counties. In 2012, Tol transitioned from Florida Hospital DeLand to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

About Rob Fulbright:

Fulbright has been with Florida Hospital for nearly 20 years. He assumed his current role early in 2014, as senior executive officer and administrator of Florida Hospital Orlando, with additional oversight of Florida Hospital Winter Garden. Fulbright oversees a 1,200-plus bed, full service, acute-care hospital that cares for more than 375,000 patients a year. He previously served in leadership positions at Florida Hospital locations in DeLand, Kissimmee, Winter Park and Altamonte Springs.

About Lars Houmann:

Houmann joined Florida Hospital in 1993, and has served as CEO since 2006. He has been responsible for several major hospital expansion projects, including Florida Hospital Celebration Health, and the soon-to-open Florida Hospital for Women. During his tenure, Florida Hospital has repeatedly been named the top hospital in Florida and among the best in the country by U.S. News and World Report. He has spent his entire career in hospital administration, serving at hospitals in Massachusetts, California, Arizona, and Florida. He has experience with small community hospitals, multi-hospital systems, and large teaching hospitals in both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors. Houmann is actively involved in healthcare advocacy and economic development, and serves his community through volunteer involvement and support of organizations such as American Heart Association, Shepherd’s Hope Clinics, American Diabetes Association, United Global Outreach, and the Seventh-day Adventist Church. He actively participates in international healthcare mission projects in South America, Africa, the Caribbean, and Asia.

About Eddie Soler:

Soler has spent many years at Florida Hospital, working in the finance and performance improvement areas. He formerly served as Florida Hospital’s Chief Information Office, and also as senior vice president and Chief Financial Officer for the Adventist Health System’s Midwest division. Soler is very involved in the community, serving on the boards of United Way, Central Florida Commission on Homelessness, Hispanic Business Initiative Fund, and the Financial Leadership Network at Rollins College.

About David Banks:

Banks joined Adventist Health System in 1994. In his 20 years of service, he has held several key leadership roles within both AHS and Florida Hospital. Before being named Chief Strategy Officer at Florida Hospital, David served as a senior vice president of Florida Hospital in the role of administrator for Florida Hospital Orlando. Prior to serving at Orlando, David held the position of senior vice president of Multi-Campus Administration where he provided leadership for the six outlying Florida Hospital campuses. David is active in his church and community, and serves on the boards of the YMCA of Central Florida, the Florida Hospital Seventh Day Adventist Church and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

###