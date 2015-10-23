© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Friday News Round Table

By Brendan Byrne
Published October 23, 2015 at 7:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

Florida’s black bear hunt starts Saturday. It’s going ahead after legal challenges and protests from environmentalists. Opponents have emailed people signed up for a permit urging them not to take part. Have they taken it too far with those emails?

And there are ‘stop the bear hunt' rallies planned for around the state, including in Orlando and Melbourne. Are you going hunting? Are you joining one of the rallies?

Then, a handful of gun rights bills are moving through the Florida legislature. They include a bill to give concealed weapons permit holders the right to bring their guns onto college campuses. Do you support the bill or do you think it goes too far?

And Charlie Crist launched his campaign for congress this week. We’ll be seeing more of the former governor of Florida - and his fan- on the campaign trail, but will this comeback be successful?

Central Florida NewsCharlie CristIntersectionbear huntgun rights
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
