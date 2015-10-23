Intersection: Friday News Round Table

Florida’s black bear hunt starts Saturday. It’s going ahead after legal challenges and protests from environmentalists. Opponents have emailed people signed up for a permit urging them not to take part. Have they taken it too far with those emails?

And there are ‘stop the bear hunt' rallies planned for around the state, including in Orlando and Melbourne. Are you going hunting? Are you joining one of the rallies?

Then, a handful of gun rights bills are moving through the Florida legislature. They include a bill to give concealed weapons permit holders the right to bring their guns onto college campuses. Do you support the bill or do you think it goes too far?

And Charlie Crist launched his campaign for congress this week. We’ll be seeing more of the former governor of Florida - and his fan- on the campaign trail, but will this comeback be successful?