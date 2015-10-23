© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Institute Of Technology Launching Manufacturing Center In Palm Bay

By Catherine Welch
Published October 23, 2015 at 1:58 AM EDT
Courtesy: FIT
Courtesy: FIT

The Florida Institute of Technology is opening a center for advanced manufacturing and design. It will serve both students and business.

The center will create a space where students, technology and business can create, test and build a product virtually. And once it’s just right, go out and actually make it.

This process saves businesses money and gives students experience, said the center’s Executive Director Mike Grieves. “The whole idea here is do as much as you can from a digital basis,” he said, “because that takes a huge amount of the cost out of classical manufacturing.”

Grieves said the digital work will begin in the next few months, with the actual center opening up in phases over the next two years.

Tags
Central Florida NewsFlorida Institute of TechnologyFIT
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details