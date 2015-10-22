TSA Security Wait Times Not Meeting Orlando Aviation Authority's Goals

The TSA failed to meet goals in its first performance review at Orlando International Airport.

In April, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Board set some goals on security wait times and customer satisfaction. During regular travel days the board wants passengers to get through screening in just six minutes on average or faster. That only happened about 10 percent of the time at the west checkpoint lanes and 47 of the time at the east checkpoint.

When it comes to customer satisfaction, 74 percent of travelers surveyed said they were satisfied with the TSA. The goal was 85 percent.

The report’s proposed solutions include scheduling more staff during peak periods, and increasing the number of K-9 dog teams.

The TSA’s new administrator has said efficiency can’t trump the agency’s reason for existing: security.

Airport officials have considered whether to replace federal screeners with private contractors but voted against that idea earlier this year.