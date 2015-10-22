Jones High Marching Band Bound For Washington D.C.

Orlando’s Jones High School marching band will perform in Washington DC next year. The Marching Tigers have been invited to perform in the National Memorial Day parade.

The Marching Tigers have gone on the road before- including a performance in New York at the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in 2004.

Band Director Jamaal Nicholas – a graduate of Jones himself- said representing Florida in the nation’s capital next year is a big deal.

“I wanted to give these students an opportunity to do something they’ve never done before and give them a chance to experience things that they may never experience again," said Nicholas.

16 year old percussionist Xavier Thomas said Nicholas is putting the band through its paces as they get ready for the parade.

“He has his days where he’s down everybody’s necks and backs, but at the end of the day he’s a really good director and he’s just doing what the band needs to do,” said Thomas.

The band also has to raise $100 thousand by April next year to pay for the trip.

Nicholas said through car washes and concerts they’ve raised about $8 thousand so far.