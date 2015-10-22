Dyer Hails Citrus Bowl for Record Small Business Creation in Parramore

The newly renovated Citrus Bowl is drawing soccer fans and small business owners to downtown Orlando in what Mayor Buddy Dyer calls "a renaissance in development."

More than 766,000 people attended soccer games at the newly renovated Citrus Bowl in the Parramore neighborhood last season, said Dyer during the annual State of Downtown address Thursday afternoon. Tourist and fan traffic have turned Parramore into a magnet for small business owners looking to cash in on visitors and create what Mayor Buddy Dyer considers a distinct new identity for downtown Orlando.

"We have seen over 25 new businesses open in Parramore—more than we have seen in years," he said. "These businesses are helping to define the sports, entertainment and arts district and creating a great place for entrepreneurs to start their own business."

The new headquarters for the Orlando Police Department is currently in the works in Parramore. Dyer says it’s part of a strategic plan to keep downtown safe and keep a relationship between residents and police.

Dyer also cited the expansion of Lake Eola Park, Sunrail, and Lymmo as keys to downtown growth.

"We are focused on all of the fundamentals: strategic growth, neighborhoods, public safety, historic preservation, parks, venues, and, of course, building our team through partnerships."

Dyer is up for re-election next month.