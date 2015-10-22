Blue Origin, Space Florida Ink Deal For Launch Complex 36

Space Florida and Blue Origin inked a deal for an Air Force Launch Pad and manufacturing plant.

The deal comes about a month after Blue Origin founder announced plans to come to the Space Coast.

Blue Origin founder and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos wants to develop and launch a new orbital vehicle from Launch Complex 36 by the end of the decade.

And he’s one step closer after Space Florida’s board approved a deal that that moves ownership of the launch pad from the Air Force to the private space company.

Blue Origin plans to test a new rocket engine – the BE-4 – that’s in the running to replace Russian engines for United Launch Alliance on site.

The private space company also plans to manufacture rocket parts at a facility south of Kennedy Space Center.