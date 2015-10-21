Man Accused of Shooting George Zimmerman On Trial for Disorderly Conduct

Matthew Apperson, a man accused of trying to shoot George Zimmerman, will stand trial in Seminole County Wednesday morning for allegedly urinating on his neighbor’s front door. Apperson was out on bond when authorities say he committed the misdemeanor.

In a witness testimony in July, Apperson’s long-time neighbor said she did not see him commit the offense. But her pool man told police he saw it happen. Apperson’s neighbor claims she’d been harassed by him before.

If a jury finds him guilty of disorderly conduct, his bond will be revoked and he will be sent to jail to await trial on the shooting charge.

Apperson is charged with aggravated assault after a road rage incident involving Zimmerman.

Matthew Apperson’s attorney could not be reached for comment.