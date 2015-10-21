© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Man Accused of Shooting George Zimmerman On Trial for Disorderly Conduct

By Renata Sago
Published October 21, 2015 at 2:00 AM EDT
Matthew Apperson stands trial on a disorderly conduct charge while out on bond. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Matthew Apperson stands trial on a disorderly conduct charge while out on bond. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Matthew Apperson, a man accused of trying to shoot George Zimmerman, will stand trial in Seminole County Wednesday morning for allegedly urinating on his neighbor’s front door. Apperson was out on bond when authorities say he committed the misdemeanor.

In a witness testimony in July, Apperson’s long-time neighbor said she did not see him commit the offense. But her pool man told police he saw it happen. Apperson’s neighbor claims she’d been harassed by him before.

If a jury finds him guilty of disorderly conduct, his bond will be revoked and he will be sent to jail to await trial on the shooting charge.

Apperson is charged with aggravated assault after a road rage incident involving Zimmerman.

Matthew Apperson’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

Tags
Central Florida NewsGeorge Zimmermanmatthew apperson
Renata Sago
See stories by Renata Sago
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details