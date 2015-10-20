© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Pregnant & Poor In The Sunshine State

By Brendan Byrne
Published October 20, 2015 at 6:01 AM EDT
The Florida Department of Health is getting out of prenatal care.

Fewer than half of county health departments now offer care for pregnant women. So what does that mean if you’re pregnant and poor?

All this week, 90.7 is reporting on the decline of prenatal care in Florida.

This week on Intersection, 90.7’s Abe Aboraya has the story of a newborn going through detox and how healthcare providers are trying to figure out how to treat pregnant addicts.

Then, we talk to leaders from Orange, Seminole and Volusia Counties about the state of the safety net for the pregnant and poor. Check here to see the full Pregnant and Poor series from WMFE.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
