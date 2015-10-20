© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida To Get Cut Of $256M Health Care Fraud Settlement

By Abe Aboraya
Published October 20, 2015 at 12:40 PM EDT
Olympus has agreed to pay $646 million to settle kickback allegations for its medical device products.
Olympus has agreed to pay $646 million to settle kickback allegations for its medical device products.

One of the nation’s largest drug testing laboratories will pay $256 million to settle allegations it over-billed the U.S. government for urine drug tests. The Justice Department found that Millennium Health billed the government for unnecessary urine drug tests and genetic testing.

The whistleblower in the suit was Melbourne, Florida-based Omni Healthcare Inc. As a whistleblower, Omni Healthcare will get a cut of the settlement. Check here to read the announcement.

Marc Vezina is a lawyer representing Omni Healthcare.

“There will be a sizable portion of money being returned to the state of Florida Medicaid program, both for the urine drug testing and for the genetic testing,” Vezina said.

Health insurer Cigna recently announced it would no longer sell individual health plans in Florida because of rampant drug testing fraud.

“It would be silly to think what Millennium was doing to the government, that they weren’t also trying to do to private payers,” Vezina said.

In a statement, Millennium Health said the settlement closes an investigation started nearly four years ago. The company now plans Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.

Millennium Health also agreed to have most of its board of directors replaced with independent members, and will be under government oversight for the next five years.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealthfraudHealth WMFEFalse Claims ActMillenium Healthwhistleblower
Abe Aboraya
See stories by Abe Aboraya
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details