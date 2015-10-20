© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Fish & Wildlife Kills Gator At Blue Spring State Park Following Death Of A Swimmer

By Crystal Chavez
Published October 20, 2015 at 10:15 AM EDT
By Ebyabe (Own work) [GFDL (http://www.gnu.org/copyleft/fdl.html), CC-BY-SA-3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/) or CC BY-SA 2.5-2.0-1.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5-2.0-1.0)], via Wikimedia Commons
Florida Fish and Wildlife is investigating the death of a man in his 60s who was swimming at Blue Spring State Park Monday morning. Fish and Wildlife Officer Lenny Salberg said park visitors had called the agency to report a large alligator in that area but it’s too early to know if a gator attacked the man.

“The gator that we’ve had calls on for the last couple of days, our officers have seen it in the area but weren’t able to capture it. We were able to capture it yesterday [Monday] with the trappers and we were able to kill it,” said Salberg.

He said the euthanized gator was twelve and a half feet long. An autopsy report to determine the man’s cause of death is pending.

