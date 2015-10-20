© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Charlie Crist Running For Florida Congressional Seat

By Catherine Welch
Published October 20, 2015 at 12:09 PM EDT
Photo by: Steve Newborn
Former governor and Senate candidate Charlie Crist is now setting his sights on a seat in Congress. Christ announced his candidacy Tuesday morning.

In one of the worst-kept secrets in politics, Crist officially entered the race for Congress, in a soon-to-be-newly-configured district that should include his hometown of St. Petersburg.

“We have a problem in Washington. There's no question about it. Washington does not listen to the people,” said Christ. “Unfortunately, Washington bickers with itself. All they do is argue all day long. They can't even pick a House speaker right now.”

His entry is courtesy of the redistricting made possible by the recent passage of the Fair Districts Amendment by state voters. Even though the re-do of the map isn't complete yet, odds are District 13 will be extended south to include St. Petersburg.

The incumbent, Republican David Jolly, has decided to run for U.S. Senate.

Catherine Welch
