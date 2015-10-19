OUC To Shut Off Water For Some Tymber Skan Residents

Residents of the troubled Tymber Skan condos will have their water shut off November 9th. OUC and Orange County code enforcement gave the message to residents Monday morning.

County Commissioner Victoria Siplin says this affects about 80 residents and that it appears the homeowners association overseeing two sections of Tymber Skan is to blame.

“Because you have some residents who have been paying their OUC bill but this is a separate portion that [is] the responsibility of the association. They’re supposed to pay, which they have not done so,” said Siplin.

Orange County is offering eligible residents a temporary motel stay and relocation assistance. Code enforcement has demolished eight of the private condo development’s original 49 buildings. The complex, built in the early ‘70s, has been on decline since hurricanes hit in 2004 and the 2008 housing crash.

“I think for a while we’ve seen the handwriting on the wall. We knew the day would come. That place needs to be torn down and redevelopment needs to take place,” said Siplin.

Crews will shut off water at Sections I and III. Section II will stay on.