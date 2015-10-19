OC Commissioners Roll Out New Garbage Carts

Orange County commissioners will deliver the first of 410,000 new garbage and recycling carts for residents today. The 95-gallon carts are part of an automated garbage collection program that’ll kick off in January. Once a week, collectors will come by in a truck with an automated arm that picks up the carts and dumps the trash into the truck bin.

Orange County Utilities spokeswoman Debbie Sponsler says residents will have their carts by December.

“We don’t want people to say, ‘Oh, where’s my cart?’ and be concerned that they haven’t gotten there’s yet because it’s going to take a while to distribute that many carts throughout the county.”

Commissioners expects residents to save on trash collection fees and recycle more under the new program.