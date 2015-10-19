© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

OC Commissioners Roll Out New Garbage Carts

By Renata Sago
Published October 19, 2015 at 2:00 AM EDT
Orange County residents will receive two 95-gallon roll carts--one for garbage and another for recyclables. Photo: Orange County .
Orange County residents will receive two 95-gallon roll carts--one for garbage and another for recyclables. Photo: Orange County .

Orange County commissioners will deliver the first of 410,000 new garbage and recycling carts for residents today. The 95-gallon carts are part of an automated garbage collection program that’ll kick off in January. Once a week, collectors will come by in a truck with an automated arm that picks up the carts and dumps the trash into the truck bin.

Orange County Utilities spokeswoman Debbie Sponsler says residents will have their carts by December.

“We don’t want people to say, ‘Oh, where’s my cart?’ and be concerned that they haven’t gotten there’s yet because it’s going to take a while to distribute that many carts throughout the county.”

Commissioners expects residents to save on trash collection fees and recycle more under the new program.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsOrange Countywaste management
Renata Sago
See stories by Renata Sago
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details