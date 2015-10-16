Spotlight: DeLand Jazz Fest To Highlight Pioneers of Jazz-Rock

Internationally renowned guitarist Larry Coryell is headlining this weekend’s downtown DeLand Jazz Fest. Coryell is recognized as one of the pioneers of jazz-rock in the 60s and 70s. He will play a ninety minute show Saturday as part of a trio at the Dr. Noble “Thin Man” Watts Amphitheater. This isn’t just any festival. It’s an annual celebration of musical heritage in central Florida.

"This music is so hard, so difficult and so important and so precious that even though I have been playing my whole life I still have to practice, and I have to practice a lot. I have so much respect for the music," said Coryell.

One of the albums he's most noted for is "Spaces." Coryell said his favorite song on that album is "Gloria's Step."

"I just think it's an incredible jazz composition. It's written by the late Scott LaFaro. It's different; it's not predictable," said Coryell.

The festival benefits DeLand’s African American Museum of the Arts, the MainStreet DeLand Association and a musical scholarship at Daytona State College.

Listen to this Spotlight interview with Larry Coryell in the player at the top of this post.