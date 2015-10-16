© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

SeaWorld To Pursue Legal Action Over California Ban Of Captive Breeding

By Amy Green
Published October 16, 2015 at 8:06 AM EDT
Photo: Michael Lowin, Wikimedia Commons.
Photo: Michael Lowin, Wikimedia Commons.

SeaWorld will pursue legal action against a California state agency's decision to ban captive breeding of killer whales at its San Diego theme park.

SeaWorld says the California Coastal Commission's decision oversteps federal and state laws governing animal welfare.

The ban is a condition of the commission's approval of SeaWorld's plans for a $100 million expansion of its orca tanks in San Diego.

"To say this is a dubious decision with no legal basis is an understatement," said Joel Manby, president and chief executive officer of SeaWorld.

The expansion is part of SeaWorld's Blue World Project, which calls for similar expansions in Orlando and San Antonio.

SeaWorld has been under fire since an Orlando orca killed a trainer in 2010 and the documentary "Blackfish" suggested the whale's treatment contributed to her death.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsseaworldEnvironmentcalifornia coastal commission'
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details