Intersection: Orlando Municipal Elections

By Matthew Peddie
Published October 13, 2015 at 6:20 AM EDT
Orlando City Hall. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Orlando voters head to the polls November 3. The municipal elections were moved up five months and the mayoral race is heating up.

On the ballot, two city commission races for seats currently held by Patty Sheehan and Sam Ings.

And incumbent Mayor Buddy Dyer faces opposition at the polls. Coming up on Intersection, a conversation with candidates Paul Paulson and Sunshine Grund about their platforms and their campaigns to unseat Mayor Dyer

And later in the program, Fox 35 political reporter Mike Synan and Orlando Political Observer Editor Frank Torres break down the municipal races: what do these non partisan races reveal about party politics in the City Beautiful?

 

Central Florida NewsIntersectionBuddy DyerPaul PaulsonSunshine Grund
