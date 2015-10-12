State Sen. Geraldine Thompson Running For Webster's Congressional Seat

State Senator Geraldine Thompson is running for the 10th Congressional District, that’s Republican Daniel Webster’s seat. Thompson said her years of elected service have prepared her for Congress.

New congressional maps still need to be finalized, but the dominant one puts the district in heavily democratic Orange County.

Thompson will face former Orlando Police Chief Val Demings in the primary. She said her edge over Demings is experience. “Any job I think if you wanted an anchor, you would choose the anchor who has some experience,” said Thompson.

Republican Daniel Webster could switch districts if the new map makes it harder for him to keep the seat.

Thompson spent a dozen years in the Florida House before her 2012 election to the senate.