Jolly Rallies Support For Webster's Speaker Bid

Redistricting could leave Central Florida Republican Dan Webster without a seat in congress. But Fellow Florida congressman David Jolly says he’ll still support Webster in his bid to be speaker of the US house of representatives.

Webster has said the redrawn map for District 10 harms him- and anyone in his party.

But even if he’s left without a seat- Jolly said Webster could still be speaker of the house.

“That might be exactly what this congress needs right now," said Jolly.

"Listen, one step at a time, and I think Dan Webster has the right leadership for this congress. If Dan is in congress another 14 months or another 14 years, I intend to support him," he said.

Jolly says it’s a high hurdle for Webster to get the 218 votes needed to be elected speaker… and he’ll be making the case to fellow congress members in the next two weeks that he’s the right person for the job.

Webster says he wants to “flatten the pyramid of power” in congress if he’s elected speaker.