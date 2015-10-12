Another Major I-4 Shift In Effect

Drivers on I-4 westbound near the Formosa Avenue overpass likely will notice lane changes Monday morning. This is the second major traffic shift for the I-4 Ultimate project.

The changes are on westbound I-4 between Fairbanks Avenue and Par Street. Westbound drivers will now travel on newly constructed temporary lanes, west of the existing traffic lanes.

Florida Department of Transportation Spokeswoman Jessica Keane said crews will be working on drainage and reconstruction of the highway.

“The shift is only about one third of a mile so while it’s not long it’s a huge change for people that are used to traveling in this area. It’s very important for people to stay alert, stay off your phone and give yourself a few extra minutes," said Keane.

Kean said this traffic pattern change will be in place for two years.

Ultimately, the I-4 Ultimate project will revamp 21 miles of I-4, add two new tolled express lanes, replace bridges and reconfigure big interchanges.