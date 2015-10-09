Spotlight: Ghost Ship, The Abyss, Makes Landfall In "A Petrified Forest"

Orlando’s major theme parks offer special Halloween experiences this time of year, but if you’re looking for a good scare outside of the attractions, you may find yourself in a “forest.”

A Petrified Forest, that is – a homegrown haunt in Altamonte Springs that packs the woods with theatrical sets, sounds, and about a hundred scare-actors ready to make your nightmares come true.

90.7’s Nicole Creston spoke with A Petrified Forest director Sylvia Vicchiullo about the haunted attraction’s unique history, this year’s nautical theme, and what guests can expect.

"This year we have a ship, The Abyss, it has run aground and it's a haunted ship that calls to all lost souls at sea. And the other trail is the docks where the ship has landed and the souls have escaped off the ship into the land. So you have to come see if you can make it out of my trails," said Vicchiullo.

Listen to the whole interview in the player above.