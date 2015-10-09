Central Florida Expressway Authority Gives School Buses A Break On Tolls

The Central Florida Expressway Authority is nearly eliminating tolls for area school buses.

The Expressway Authority board approved a rebate of 99 percent for school buses taking kids to official school events. Buses will be equipped with free E-Passes.

The rebate is expected to save Orange County Schools about $200,000. But it kicks in only if the Expressway Authority has exceeded its projected revenue by at least two percent in any given month.

Brevard, Lake, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and Volusia county schools will also get the rebate.

It starts in February.